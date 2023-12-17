Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Reduced by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after buying an additional 1,608,559 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after buying an additional 1,244,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $253.50 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $805.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.87 and a 200-day moving average of $246.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.