Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.79

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2023

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLYGet Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.79 and traded as low as $9.03. Teijin shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 1,572 shares.

Teijin Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Teijin had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter.

About Teijin

(Get Free Report)

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

