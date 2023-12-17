Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.79

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.79 and traded as low as $9.03. Teijin shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 1,572 shares.

Teijin Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Teijin had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

