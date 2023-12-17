TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.83.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $106.62 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $217,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,335.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $76,075,816.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,133,779 shares in the company, valued at $203,797,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $217,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,335.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,211,576 shares of company stock valued at $115,689,323 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $3,622,519,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 34,368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 705,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,357,000 after purchasing an additional 703,875 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 330.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,999,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,423,000 after purchasing an additional 307,844 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

