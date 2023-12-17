StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 9,552 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,552 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 3.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 1.9 %

RTX stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. UBS Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

