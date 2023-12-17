StrongBox Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $407.38 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $434.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $394.02 and a 200 day moving average of $383.15. The company has a market capitalization of $197.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

