StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $69.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average is $66.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

