Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $377.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $380.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.07.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.