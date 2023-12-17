Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 25,338 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,338 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

