Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,933 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $211,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in American Express by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,416 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in American Express by 25.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $74,584,000 after acquiring an additional 99,813 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in American Express by 4.5% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 81,739 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $180.51 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Express

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.