Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 508 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.8% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 14.1% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 84.3% in the third quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 115,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 53,054 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $58.60 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

