Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,066 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 4.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $169.76 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $170.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.98 and a 200-day moving average of $160.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

