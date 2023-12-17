StockNews.com Lowers Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.43.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,169.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,400,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 47.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $47,850,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

