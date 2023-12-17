StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPLK. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Splunk from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Splunk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.00.

Get Splunk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPLK

Splunk Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Splunk

SPLK opened at $152.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.24, a PEG ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.25 and a 200 day moving average of $125.43. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $152.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,100 shares of company stock worth $3,288,473 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 546.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 204.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 191.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 171.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.