StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth about $1,279,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.