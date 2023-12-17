StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of ABIO stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $2.70.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
