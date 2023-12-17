StockNews.com Downgrades Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $123.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.08. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $101.01 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
