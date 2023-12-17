StockNews.com Downgrades Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $123.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.08. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $101.01 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

About Arrow Electronics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 566,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,070,000 after buying an additional 99,034 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 605,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,761,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.