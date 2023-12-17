StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Trading Up 1.3 %

NEON stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Neonode has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 23.13% and a negative net margin of 100.53%.

Institutional Trading of Neonode

Neonode Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Neonode by 1,297.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neonode in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Neonode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Neonode by 121.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Neonode by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.