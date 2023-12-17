StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Trading Up 1.3 %
NEON stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Neonode has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 23.13% and a negative net margin of 100.53%.
Institutional Trading of Neonode
Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neonode
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.