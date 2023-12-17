StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Price Performance

ClearOne stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 112.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ClearOne Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ClearOne by 86.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 387,412 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

