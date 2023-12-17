StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Price Performance
ClearOne stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 112.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.
ClearOne Company Profile
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
