Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) PT Raised to $56.00

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research raised Stewart Information Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.33.

STC stock opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $601.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.37 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 1.50%. Stewart Information Services’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

