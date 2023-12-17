Sterling Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sterling Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Trading Down 2.7 %

CCJ opened at $44.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.18 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $46.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

