Sterling Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up approximately 2.0% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,220,000 after buying an additional 211,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,390,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,431,000 after purchasing an additional 180,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $379.93 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $408.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.22. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.32.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

