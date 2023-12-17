SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives GBX 2,011.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,015.83 ($25.31).

A number of research analysts have commented on SSE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,950 ($24.48) to GBX 2,050 ($25.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($20.34) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 2,100 ($26.36) to GBX 2,125 ($26.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get SSE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSE

SSE Trading Down 1.2 %

SSE Cuts Dividend

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,873 ($23.51) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3,533.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.59. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,485 ($18.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,932.50 ($24.26). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,717.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,711.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,603.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SSE

In other SSE news, insider Gregor Alexander acquired 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,664 ($20.89) per share, for a total transaction of £3,211.52 ($4,031.53). Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About SSE

(Get Free Report

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.