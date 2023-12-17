SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.9 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $187.00 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $165.84 and a twelve month high of $192.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

