SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $390,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.9% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 217.7% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.2% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $571.46 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $542.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $589.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.82.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

