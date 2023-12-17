Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

SIRI has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Sirius XM Stock Down 5.1 %

Sirius XM stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 615.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

