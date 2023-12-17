Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,387,785,000 after acquiring an additional 470,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,064,345,000 after acquiring an additional 274,201 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,568,118,000 after acquiring an additional 39,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,254,459,000 after acquiring an additional 167,641 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $324.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.53 and a 200 day moving average of $306.41.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

