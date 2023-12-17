Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 122,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $146.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.93. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

