Short Interest in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Drops By 8.2%

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,700 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the November 15th total of 313,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $8.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 142.52% and a negative net margin of 74.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APDN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Featured Stories

