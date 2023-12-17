Shira Ridge Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,847 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 56,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,092,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 258,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,904,000 after buying an additional 34,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 65,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.71 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.11.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

