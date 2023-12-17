Shira Ridge Wealth Management Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $169.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.58. The company has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $170.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

