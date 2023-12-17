Savior LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Savior LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,208,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $95.99 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.83.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

