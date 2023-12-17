Savior LLC Acquires 4,484 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 448,400.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,324 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,588,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,454,000 after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after buying an additional 408,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,325,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after buying an additional 220,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.22 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.