Salvus Wealth Management LLC Invests $570,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,506,000 after buying an additional 18,443 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.8% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 29,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,851,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE NOC opened at $461.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $473.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.41. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $547.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.