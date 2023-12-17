Salvus Wealth Management LLC Invests $398,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $182.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.67.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.29%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

