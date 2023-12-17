Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,112 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.19. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

