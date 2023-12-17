Roth Financial Partners LLC Has $526,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Roth Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.3% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.23. 11,016,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,525. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.52. The firm has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

