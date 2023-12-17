Rosenblatt Securities Raises Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target to $12.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 958.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $73,858.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $139,795.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at $414,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $643,366.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 748.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

