Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Richardson Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $25.01.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $52.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Richardson Electronics

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Robert H. Kluge acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Further Reading

