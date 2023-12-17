RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNR stock opened at $196.11 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $227.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.90 and its 200-day moving average is $198.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($9.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

