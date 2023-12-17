Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.49. Remark shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 156,121 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Remark by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Remark in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Remark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Remark by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 630,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 65,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
