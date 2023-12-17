Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

REGN stock opened at $859.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $817.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $792.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $887.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock worth $2,656,856. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

