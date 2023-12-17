Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 569 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

