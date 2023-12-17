Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $146.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.59 and a 200 day moving average of $135.93.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

