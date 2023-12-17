Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 261 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,010 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eley Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 10,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %

ABT opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

