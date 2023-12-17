Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IPDN opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 224.43% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Professional Diversity Network
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.