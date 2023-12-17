Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPDN opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 224.43% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Professional Diversity Network

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

