Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

NYSE FENG opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

