Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Stock Performance
NYSE FENG opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.81.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix New Media
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix New Media
- Stock Average Calculator
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.