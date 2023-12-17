Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises 1.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $129.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.31.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.