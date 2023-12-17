Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,596,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,336. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.20.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

