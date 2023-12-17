Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

PM opened at $94.46 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

