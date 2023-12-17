PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

PCG has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.68.

PG&E Stock Down 0.8 %

PCG stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PG&E by 725.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in PG&E by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 127,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

