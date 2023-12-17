Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Position Boosted by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 7,507.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,959,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,075,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,709 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,684,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Perrigo by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 935,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after acquiring an additional 563,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRGO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,853.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,040 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $59,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $304,549.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra bought 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,929.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 585.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 2,180.44%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Featured Stories

